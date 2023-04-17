Librarians from the center give life to books in our territory

By Valentina Castaño

Since the sixties, every April 23 in Colombia is celebrated the Day of the Librarian. The date, unknown to many, is easily dwarfed by a more popular celebration that takes place on the same day, Book Day.

And although it seems that librarianship is impossible to separate from books, the truth is that there is a general lack of knowledge about what this profession implies and its value.

“And is it that to clean books you need to study?” “Library? Since when is that a career?” These are phrases that are not alien to those who dedicate their lives to this task. Therefore, to honor its celebration, let’s begin by better understanding what it means to be a librarian.

What does a librarian do?

In the center of Medellín there are about ten public libraries, some as important as the EPM, the Héctor González Mejía of Comfenalco, the Carlos Mauro Hoyos Jiménez of the Council, the Children’s Reading House or the Central Library of Comfama Arturo Rodríguez Echavarría .

In order for these spaces to operate without problems and meet the needs of the hundreds of users who visit them daily, there is a whole team of professionals in different fields behind them, and librarians are essential within that team.

They are in charge of strengthening the techniques, processes and tools for selection, organization, conservation, dissemination and access to information, all in order to facilitate the experience for anyone who needs it.

Even for those who decide to pursue librarianship as a path of life, sometimes the different branches and ins and outs of the profession can also be unfamiliar at first.

This is how Diana Guerra, a librarian from the University of Antioquia, tells it. “There are many branches of library science. I imagined that it was organizing and choosing beautiful books, and no. The library as such is only a part of the profession, there are those who opt for the branch of research, computer science, programming to make a more systematic use of information, many dream of going to work at Google, organizing databases and metadata, that whole world is also covered by librarianship”.

In the Children’s Reading House, children are protagonists in each space and there they learn to fall in love with books.

Diana currently works in one of the most special public libraries in downtown Medellín, the Children’s Reading House of Comfenalco. Located inside the building that was once the home of the Barrientos family, on La Playa avenue, this magical space houses within its old but restored walls, endless treasures designed to arouse curiosity in the minds of children. and young.

While she speaks passionately about her profession and her job, some Emberá children run in until they almost collide with her, show her their clean hands, greet her with respect and ask her for a computer, to which she agrees. “Before they never said hello, now they know they have to do it and wash their hands”, Diana explains with a smile. That encounter betrays those moments in which her work goes beyond theory, as well as the importance of her mission.

Other downtown spaces

The Children’s Reading House is just one of those spaces in the center that allow anyone to come in, sit down and enjoy a good book without paying anything in return. Other libraries, such as the Carlos Mauro Hoyos in the Medellín Council, have even more specialized rooms and collections.

Elena Gómez works at Carlos Mauro Hoyos and is the only librarian on the team. “I am the coordinator of the library and within my responsibilities is the purchase of material, evaluation of collections, analysis of information and others such as promoting reading, training the public and attending guided tours”.

Regarding her profession as a librarian, she says that she came to it like almost everyone else, thinking that it was about reading a lot and that’s it. However, her teachers and experiences made her cultivate a passion for the trade. For her, her arrival at the Council library was a challenge that brought great satisfaction.

“The public sector is a great challenge, but I really fall in love with this job because it is a place where what you do is very easily reflected in the country that we are. Sometimes we tend to criticize that the State does not do it, but when you are a public servant and you work in an entity like the Council of Medellín, you realize that it is not the State, the State is me, and what I do there in my library finally contributes to supporting this construction of the city and the country”, he concludes.

Thus, despite the fact that librarians can opt for different branches and fulfill different roles within an institution, their work is equally valuable and deserves to be recognized for its great merits among society.