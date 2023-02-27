10
Jr Neville Songweindustrial design and professor at SCADhas published a book with Carmen Andrisani, titled An Industrial Design Guide Vol. 01: Understanding the Science of Product Design.
This book is aimed at students, professors and enthusiasts of industrial design (product design). The book offers a guideline by providing design templates, timelines, 50 diagrams. 100 drawings and illustrations. Rhino (NURBS and SubD) was used to develop and illustrate all of the 3D CAD concepts in the book, presented on pages 2, 7, 11, 57, 87, 101, 180, 206 and 207.
The book is available from the following links:
Prezzo: 56.99$
Requests? Contact Jr Neville Songwe at the address [email protected]
