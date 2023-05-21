Libya. The Tobruk Parliament has suspended the prime minister of Sirte Bashagha’s government. Haftar moves

by Alberto Galvi –

The Tobruk House of Representatives voted on May 16 to suspend and investigate Prime Minister Fathi Bashagha of the parallel government based in Sirte, accusing him of not having achieved the expected objectives. The other Libyan government is based in Tripoli, and is led by Prime Minister Abdul Hamid al-Dbeibah. Libya is divided between two rival governments, each supported by international patrons and numerous armed militias on the ground, and the country is still torn apart today, albeit to a lesser extent, by the civil conflict that began in 2011.

Former Interior Minister Bashagha, who was elected prime minister in February 2022, tried to install his government in the capital last May, arriving in Tripoli with some of his ministers, but was ousted, which has led to clashes between militias.

Bashagha then released a statement to the Tobruk Parliament on May 16 announcing that he would transfer his duties to Deputy Prime Minister Ali Qatrani. No further details were provided. The standoff between al-Dbeibah and Bashagha has been going on for months, with Libya’s powerful eastern faction siding with the latter and led by military commander Khalifa Haftar.

Haftar, who in recent months has taken off his uniform to put on the dress of a politician, considered by many rightly or wrongly to have been in Washington’s pay since, taken prisoner in 1987 by the Chadian army during the “War of the Toyota”, was then taken by the CIA and taken to the USA, where he remained until 2011 to reappear in Libya to command the square in Benghazi in the insurrection that led to the deposition of Muammar Gaddafi. He has a US passport, and in the US he lived in Langley, one kilometer from the headquarters of the CIA.

Haftar recently met with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, and the weakening of Bashagha’s figure would suggest a diplomatic move aimed at achieving the longed-for national unity of Libya, necessary for Italy both for investments and for the control of migratory flows.

Years of negotiations, mediation and ceasefires have failed to bring peace after the ousting of former leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. Earlier this year both parliaments agreed on a joint committee to draft the law constituency for the vote that will take place by the end of 2023.