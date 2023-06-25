Home » License plate thieves wanted to flee from the police in Wels
News

by admin
Police officers stopped the car on Friday at Salzburger Strasse 88 for inspection. As officers approached the vehicle, the driver stepped on the gas and sped away out of town.

Localization: This is where the chase started:

When fleeing, the car reached a speed of more than 120 km/h in the local area, and the driver ignored a red traffic light. When the police were able to catch up with the car, three people jumped out of the car. A 17-year-old Russian national from Wels was arrested by the police.

The investigation revealed that the vehicle was not registered for traffic and that the installed license plates were stolen. The officers also found two other stolen tablets in the trunk. A 16-year-old man from Wels was identified as another suspect. Several ads follow.

