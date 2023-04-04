In the past two years, Taiwan’s biotechnology industry has continuously released good news about new drug development or international authorization. Except for the total amount of US$530 million in licensing fees for Heyi FB825, which has set a historical record, whether the licensing fees for new asthma drugs such as Yida, Yide, and Heyi The record was set again and attracted the attention of the market.

According to the legal person, asthma is a chronic respiratory disease. According to the statistics of the World Health Organization, about 250 to 300 million people around the world suffer from asthma, especially in Australia, North America, and some European countries. The market size is as high as 36 billion US dollars.

Taiwan’s new drug R&D manufacturers, in addition to Yide’s new dosage form drugs, are developing new drugs for asthma indications, and Etex and Heyi are making rapid progress.

According to industry practitioners, there is no treatment for asthma that can change the course of the disease. Most of the drugs are bronchodilators and inhaled steroids. The new drugs developed by various pharmaceutical companies have different mechanisms of action and different groups of people. The products have differentiated characteristics.

FB825, a subsidiary of Heyi, is aimed at two indications of atopic dermatitis and allergic asthma. After completing the first phase of clinical trials in the United States in 2020, it will exclusively authorize LEO Pharma, a global dermatology company, with a price of US$530 million. ), the largest authorized case in the history of new drugs in Taiwan; among them, severe allergic asthma, in the first quarter of this year, 16 hospitals have been established to accept cases simultaneously.

In addition to FB825 for allergic asthma, FB704A is used for the treatment of severe asthma. The second clinical phase is underway. Phase IIa is expected to complete clinical trial 2a in 2023 and start authorization in 2024. Whether it will set its own new record is highly regarded eye-catching.

Yida is expected to hold a major news press conference at 9:00 am on April 4th in the cabinet shopping center to announce the new ingredient and new drug oral small-molecule MMP-12 inhibitor FP-025 (aderamastat), clinical trial 2a for the treatment of allergic asthma Analysis data of the main efficacy index.

Yida said that after the positive results of 2a are announced, it will actively start the international authorization negotiation, and it is generally estimated that the authorization negotiation will take about one year.

Licensing funds of new asthma drugs such as Yida, Heyi and Yide have attracted attention

