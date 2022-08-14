“I woke up with a tongue of mud and water on the bed. It was a while and the rooms were flooded with a river of dirt and debris that blocked the doors. My son, with his wife and 16-month-old baby, were locked inside like trapped mice. To save himself he had to smash the glass with his bare hands and was seriously injured. He is now in hospital in Messina ».

At four in the afternoon, ten hours after the water bomb that devastated Stromboli, the writer Lidia Ravera she is still in costume, dirty with mud, wandering the streets of the island. Her house, in the locality of Piscità, is one of the most damaged.

Lidia, first of all how are you?

«Devastated, alone, abandoned, incredulous even if no disaster has been announced like this. In May, I arrived on the island 48 hours after that terrible fire. And my friends, the inhabitants of the island immediately said: “At the first torrential rain, here the mountain will come down”. Everyone told it, everyone knew it, but no one lifted a finger. And it really happened. My house is destroyed, the island is destroyed ».



(ansa)



Tell us, how did you manage to save yourself?

“It was 5 in the morning, we were sleeping when the mud invaded the house, dragged away the furniture, blocked all the doors. We managed to get out through the broken glass and then to rescue the little girl before her by passing her from hand to hand, with a sort of human chain of friends and neighbors. Then jumping on the roads opened by the chasms and on the rolled stones, balanced on the stones, we managed to get away from the area that is among the most affected. Virtually naked. All our things, documents, money, everything, remained in the house. And no one, I mean no one has helped us ».







Did the inhabitants of Stromboli once again do it all by themselves?

“Yes, the carabinieri have passed and told us to leave that it could happen again, those of the Civil Protection have told us that it will take months to fix. If it weren’t for the solidarity of the people, I don’t know what we would have done. Unfortunately, nothing ever happens here, those who should do things don’t do them. Who will pay for this announced disaster that has dealt the coup de grace to the island? ».

What will you do now, do you plan to leave?

«He went to Messina to my son, but then I’ll come back. I will experience this nudity. If I leave now, then it will be difficult to return. This island must be treated with delicacy, followed, loved. Instead it is abandoned ».

