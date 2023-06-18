Lido Sounds, Day 2: Tote Hosen and Wanda made the banks of the Danube tremble

But the Beatsteaks also transformed the area in front of the “Main Stage” into a witch’s cauldron – already in the afternoon in the blazing sun. The premiere of the festival can be described as a success even before tomorrow’s finale with Cro, Apache 207 and Peter Fox.

Campino and his friends on the instruments completed a best-of set of the very first pants class. “The trousers are no longer punk rock” is the self-deprecating expression of the song “All say that”, which opened the performance. But hello: “Away game” swept out of the speakers, “Schlampe (before)” and the “Liebeslied” banged no less, “Ice-cooled Bommerlunder” went down in a guitar cacophony in the encore part. It no longer makes sense to reinvent yourself, the singer said in the APA interview on the Danube. “We’re just celebrating our joie de vivre.” And how!

30 years after their first concert in Linz, in 1984 in the Posthof, which ended with a ban on performing, Die Toten Hosen returned again for a triumphal march. In terms of dynamics, energy and joy of playing, nothing was left to be desired, the classics like “Get up when you’re on the ground”, “Pushed Again” (with Bengal fire), “Wünsch Dir was” and “Alles aus Liebe” were all there . The euphoria of the over-the-top anthem “Days Like This” went perfectly with the Lido Sounds. “A lot is being done right, it’s a great line-up, the people seem to be having a lot of fun. I can only wish that this festival will endure,” said the young 60-year-old Campino, who deserved the roses of the event.

LINZ. Day 2 at the Lido Sounds Festival: Thousands of visitors were out and about again on Saturday, enjoying Die Toten Hosen and Wanda, among others.

“Wanda in top form”, singer Marco had promised before the band’s performance. He hadn’t lied. The Viennese started with “Bologna” and could not be stopped. A lot of “Amore”, energetic rock pop, a singer who cuddled with a male fan in the audience and constantly directed the crowd, rousing guitars and a dash of reggae in between – this mixture, packed into songs like “Columbo” or “My Two Sisters ” to swing, bawl and jump along, ultimately convinced the Toten Hosen supporters from Argentina, who stayed in the front row. Wanda underscored their reputation as a top-class live band.

“I smoke and drink like a…”

“There are a couple of friendly bands there, it’s possible that they will get lost on stage,” said Marco in the run-up to the APA. And then Arnim Teutoburg-Weiß from the Beatsteaks and Campino did the honor of shouting along to a cover version of Nirvana’s “Lithium”. For the finale, “1, 2, 2, 4” didn’t (and shouldn’t) end, only when Marco threw the guitar on the floor and destroyed his microphone stand was it over. “I haven’t been doing any sport for two months. I smoke and drink like a …” Marco announced at some point on the set. “But I’ll give you everything.” He gave even more.

After the opening day, which was more geared towards indie pop, there were more rocking acts on the main stage on Saturday, with the exception of the German rap formation SDP. More hip-hop was on offer in the tent with Juju headlining. The performance by Sir Chloe, a young rock formation from Vernon led by singer Dana Foote, was exciting: they turned indie rock from the 90s into a refreshing rock sound for the future.

The police again drew a satisfied interim balance. And music-loving residents also got their money’s worth: people watched from the balconies of the surrounding high-rise buildings as well as from the opposite side of the Danube. As peaceful and friendly as the open air is, the final chord “You Never Walk Alone” was appropriate.

