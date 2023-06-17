Home » Lido Sounds in Linz – a successful premiere with wet interruptions
For Florence Welch, frontwoman of the famous band collective Florence + The Machine, the most loyal fans with their face paintings positioned themselves in the first rows at noon, immersed in the sun, wind and weather. The reward for this was the best concert of the first Lido Festival evening. In a long robe, the 36-year-old danced barefoot like an elf across the stage, got in close contact with the fans on several songs, leaned backwards far into the audience and received astonished and venerable looks. Preaching like Nick Cave and moving gracefully like Kate Bush, she broke all genre chains in her set. Art pop, soul, some folk, indie chic. Nothing was forbidden, everything was desired.

