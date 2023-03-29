High turnover at delivery service in Dresden

According to the Dresden works council candidate, many complain of a lack of appreciation – also, for example, when dealing with employees who return to work in shifts after recovering from an accident at work. They were often suggested to change jobs, it said. The fluctuation in the industry is high. According to the works council candidates, employees stay with the company for an average of 18 months. The estimated number of people who earn their entire living with the Lieferando position in Dresden part-time or full-time is estimated at around 30. The majority are mini-jobbers or students who still receive child benefit or student loans.

According to the information, there were two lists of candidates for the works council election – one from trade unions and one from administrative circles. It was said that there was only one name on the latter. The courier drivers are well networked and informed each other about the works council election under the motto “Workers Unite Dresden”.

Union wants collective agreement with Lieferando

The NGG union secretary for the Dresden-Chemnitz region, Veit Groß, points out that the Lieferando union has called for collective bargaining. However, the company remains in a total blockade. Specifically, the NGG wants to conclude a nationwide collective agreement with Lieferando. "The core demands are a starting salary of 15 euros per hour and a complete redesign of the bonus system." The bonus system, which works according to the motto "The more deliveries, the more bonuses", encourage careless behavior and ultimately an increasing risk of accidents. If Lieferando continues to refuse talks, the union will increase the pressure on the company, announced Groß. The campaign runs under the motto "Supply at the limit" and aims to reach as many Lieferando employees as possible.

The elected works councils on site can – independently of a collective agreement – address local problems in the so-called Lieferando hubs (locations with their own Lieferando employees), for example demand that equipment be free of defects or that care times be taken into account in shift planning. In addition, works councils are persons of trust in staff appraisals.

Company spokesman: Lieferando supports the establishment of a works council

Lieferando spokesman Oliver Klug told MDR SACHSEN that the company supported the works council elections in Dresden and, for example, provided office space, IT technology and mail lists for the employees. According to Klug, Lieferando is the only company in the industry with works councils – 150 at 20 locations. Overall, the company says it is active in around 60 larger cities with its own logistics. Employees were also encouraged to vote and paid for voting breaks during the shift. When asked about the e-bike fleet, the spokesman said: "lieferando drivers in Dresden can use electric bicycles provided by Lieferando." The capacities were sufficient for the demands of the colleagues. He contradicts the allegations of the employees. For the purpose of capacity planning, however, the workforce is asked to register their needs "in order to be able to check and plan additional capacities". Regarding the demands for collective bargaining by the NGG, Klug said: Lieferando drivers in Germany earned an average of more than 14 euros per hour and thus more than service staff in the catering trade, comparable to the tariff conditions of the NGG for system catering. According to the company spokesman, industry standards are already being set, also in that all employees are employed on a permanent and permanent basis.

