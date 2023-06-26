Lieutenant colonel in Quibdó is dismissed and disabled for excessive use of force

– The entity verified that the uniformed man inflicted multiple physical attacks on three people, leaving sequelae on them.​

The Attorney General’s Office sanctioned John Frey Carrillo Briñez, lieutenant colonel of District One of the Quibdó Police, Chocó, with dismissal and disqualification for 14 years, for the excessive use of force against protesters in the protests of May 2017.

In a first instance ruling, the Public Ministry confirmed that the uniformed officer, in the midst of maneuvers to disperse the demonstrations in the city, affected the human dignity of the march participants: Xenia Villa Palacios, Leidy Liseth Díaz Villa and Jesús Díaz Villa, by hitting them with blunt objects such as a can of pepper spray and a roll, in addition to kicking and punching them in the face, head, neck and extremities.

The Attorney General’s Office confirmed that the public servant caused sequelae such as physical deformity in the right eye of Mrs. Xenia Palacios and multiple edemas in the humanity of the other complainants. Ultimately, her violent actions resulted in continued disabilities.

Likewise, the entity corroborated that the officer acted without knowledge of his duties and committed acts contrary to the legal system, when confronting the protesters, inflicting multiple injuries and wounds on his body, which would have been confirmed by the medical records of the victims.

In this way, the control body evidenced that Carrillo Briñez violated the principles of morality and administrative responsibility that is established by law; and finally, it described the lack of this as very serious, by way of fraud.