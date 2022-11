NOVELLARA (REGGIO EMILIA) – And where are you from? “Of Novellara”. The girl is confident, and barefoot because she is entering the Hindu temple. In a dazzling blue and silver traditional dress and Vuitton handbag. She will be twenty years old, the same age she would be Saman Abbaswas alive. So one can live a culture of origin and an Italian life, and live well in it.