Life and death of the novel

At the age of 94, Milan Kundera (Brno, Czechoslovakia, April 1, 1929 – Paris, France, July 11, 2023) died, the dissident writer who through his novels demanded recognition of individual liberties from socialism.

When a writer dies, it is customary for readers to look for their literary works in bookstores, often becoming frustrated because their untimely death occurs when publishers had neglected reprints.

Another informative phenomenon, which we ignore, is that the media try to review their novels on one page.

In the case of Milán Kundera, the Diario Occidente preferred to select some of his statements in essays, conferences, speeches and answers to interviews, always characterized by the fact that the Czech writer self-criticizes his craft and pronounces on the art of the novel.

Unlike authors who only talk about their works when asked, Kundera supported his interventions with explanations of the novel’s themes and the characteristics of his characters.

We believe that we contribute more to our readers by offering them fragments of his speeches, because it will allow them to know firsthand the self-criticism of the work and the profession of a novelist.

Novelist more than writer

“The joke” (1967), “Amores risibles” (1968), “Life is elsewhere” (1973), “The book of laughter and forgetfulness” (1982), “The unbearable lightness of being” ( 1985), are the novels of Milan Kundera.

Critics estimate that his masterpiece is “The Unbearable Lightness of Being”.

In the speech he gave in 1985, when he received the Jerusalem Prize, Kundera defined his profession and the art of fiction: “It is with great emotion that I receive today the prize that bears the name of Jerusalem and the seal of that great Jewish cosmopolitanism. I receive it as a novelist and I do not say writer. The novelist, according to Flaubert, wants to disappear behind his work. Which means giving up the public personality role for him. This is currently not easy: everything that exists now, even if it is unimportant, must appear on the stage unbearably illuminated by the mass media which, contrary to Flaubert’s intention, make the work disappear behind the image of its author (…) True novelists are attentive to this suprapersonal wisdom, which explains why great novels are always a little more intelligent than their authors. Novelists who are smarter than their works should change their profession.

the translators

Kundera, recalling his experience with his novel “The joke”, was alert to the translators. “But how sad. In France, the translator practically rewrote my novel, totally changing my style. In England, the publisher cut out all the reflective passages, deleted the musicological chapters, changed the order of the parts, recomposed my novel. Kundera, when he was preparing “The Unbearable Lightness of Being”, remembered and was cured of the fatal experience: “When I wrote The Unbearable Lightness of Being, I thought a lot about Prague, but did I still think about my Czech readers? The only person I constantly thought of, and specifically, was Francois Kérel who was going to translate my manuscript into French. I formulated my sentences as already hearing, as in echo, its future French version. And since I followed the translation work very closely, I no longer saw any difference with the original, and I could even let it be translated (in Portugal, in Brazil, in Greece, in Sweden, in Iceland, in Norway) from the original version. French with whom I have identified. For several years now, I have been trying to write articles and essays in French. But reflecting and telling are two different operations: I feel incapable of writing a novel in French.

novelist’s mission

In response to an interview that Philip Roth did for Quimera Magazine, Milan Kundera, who went into exile in France, referred to the mission of novelists and their censorship in totalitarian regimes: “A novel does not affirm anything. The novelist searches for something and asks questions. I don’t know if my nation will perish or which of my characters is right. I make up stories, I confront one with another and, by this means, I ask questions. The stupidity of people consists in wanting to get answers for everything. When Don Quixote goes out into the world, that world becomes a mystery before his eyes. This is the legacy of the first European novel. The novelist teaches the reader to conceive the world as a question mark. There is wisdom and tolerance in such an attitude. In a world made up of sacrosanct certainties, the novel is dead. The totalitarian world, whether on Mars or in Islam, is a world of answers, not questions. There, the novel has no place. In short, I have the impression that people all over the world today prefer to judge rather than answer, rather than question, in a way that the voice of the novel can barely be heard above the thunderous need for human certainties. ”.

Kundera Dictionary

El País de Madrid, in 1985, in its Culture section, presented its readers with a selection of eighty-nine words by Milán Kundera, who personally supervised the project. Diario Occidente selects some key words from that personal dictionary: COMICAL: By offering us the beautiful illusion of human greatness, the tragic brings us comfort. The comic is more cruel: it brutally reveals to us the insignificance of everything. IRONY: It is not a personal inclination of this or that writer. It is a matter of the novel as art. NOVELIST: The novelist does not pay much attention to his ideas. He is a discoverer who, groping, strives to reveal an unknown aspect of existence. TRANSLATORS: He spoke ill of them and it is unfair. They are underpaid, underappreciated, mistreated, and are asked to do things that are not compatible, to be at the level of the author at all times and, at the same time, to be totally subservient to him. POLITICS: In the mouths of politicians, the first syllable explodes like the brief report of a rifle.

