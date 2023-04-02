Home News Life as an autistic person: why I find it so difficult to communicate
Life as an autistic person: why I find it so difficult to communicate

Life as an autistic person: why I find it so difficult to communicate

Autism is a complex and multifaceted neurodevelopmental disorder. Meanwhile, the term Autism Spectrum Disorder used as a generic term for the entire spectrum of autistic disorders. However, many autistic people find the term “disorder” inappropriate.

Typical of this contact and communication disorder are, among other things, restrictions in interaction behavior and in making social contacts as well as sticking to habits and rituals. Other symptoms may include intense and possibly unusual interests and differences in sensory processing.

Diagnosis is based on behavior, observation and questionnaires. Sometimes it occurs in early childhood, sometimes later. Many autistic children and adults go undiagnosed.

Autism is congenital and largely genetic. There may also be previously unknown, non-genetic factors at play. Autism is not curable. Approaches such as supported communication, special therapy concepts to improve cognitive abilities and functional behavior and an autism-friendly environment can support autistic people in everyday life. The exchange with other autistic people and mentors can be valuable and helpful. Some autistic people need extensive support throughout their lives, while others need little. Support needs can vary throughout life.

Source: Autism Culture

