The detained defendant Coşkun, the relatives of the deceased and the lawyers of the parties attended the hearing at the Ankara 23rd High Criminal Court. After the chairman of the court board read the documents that came to the case file as per the interim decision taken in the previous hearing, the prosecutor presented his opinion on the merits. According to the opinion, the police, who went to the house on Şehit Cem Ersever Street in the 25 Mart District of Yenimahalle on 29 October, encountered the lifeless body of Huriye Coşkun. […]

