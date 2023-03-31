Home News Life imprisonment for the accused who killed his 72-year-old wife during the argument
News

Life imprisonment for the accused who killed his 72-year-old wife during the argument

by admin
Life imprisonment for the accused who killed his 72-year-old wife during the argument

The detained defendant Coşkun, the relatives of the deceased and the lawyers of the parties attended the hearing at the Ankara 23rd High Criminal Court. After the chairman of the court board read the documents that came to the case file as per the interim decision taken in the previous hearing, the prosecutor presented his opinion on the merits. According to the opinion, the police, who went to the house on Şehit Cem Ersever Street in the 25 Mart District of Yenimahalle on 29 October, encountered the lifeless body of Huriye Coşkun. […]

See also  Homicidal gang members are sentenced to up to 50 years in prison

You may also like

In-depth implementation of the strong county project to...

Negative consequences of restrictive monetary policy are becoming...

The Sting of South Asian Ethnicity in British...

Transit and Transportation will guarantee road safety during...

Car overturned after unsuccessful overtaking manoeuvre

The war with the Russian Federation – Ukraine...

This is how date 11 of the League...

Market confidence and expectations continue to recover, with...

Pyrum Innovations: Capacity increases in 2023 – loss...

Woman with Alzheimer’s disease, who was wanted as...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy