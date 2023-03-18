Home News Life in cambuches in ‘El Boro’, Santa Marta
Life in cambuches in 'El Boro', Santa Marta

Deplorable. There is no other qualifier to describe the situation of misery that is evident on 8th Street between second and third races in the North neighborhood, a sector known as ‘El Boro’ in Santa Marta, where at least 100 people with drug addiction problems live. between children, youth and adults. They got used to staying in huts made of zinc, cardboard and wood, and some do so on mattresses or any other material. A complaint from some residents of that area of ​​the city indicates that this is a social problem that has required the implementation of public policies by the district administration, including the departmental one. They also indicated that the situation experienced by some of these people is due to a lack of opportunity and that they see drugs as the easiest way out and from which many cannot get out. Photo THE INFORMER



