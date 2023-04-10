I
Carmelo Morelli was
man of noble virtue,
his childhood and youth
they were nurtured in faith.
In front he stood
discovering his way,
he worked since he was a child
with honesty and commitment;
life rewards the good
it is a divine mandate.
II
God blessed that moment
night of april fourth
in the half light of a lamp
joy in the room,
miracle of birth
of beautiful elegant child,
on mother Sara radiant
with his tin smile;
one hundred and two years have passed
of that fascinating moment.
III
With the name of Carmelo
the child was baptized.
At work he was honored
and never stopped the flight.
Now he’s an angel from heaven
for his sincere kindness,
He was tireless in his chimeras,
always knew how to cultivate
in the garden of your home
bunches of primroses.
IV
time with his chariot
it is the earthly ship;
in the Heavenly House
pious souls live.
Ena Socarrás, his wife
happy with his eight children
and grandchildren, also witnesses
of the prizes of life;
nice family dear
that Saint Eccehomo blessed.
By Jose Atuesta Mindiola