Life rewards the good

by admin
I

Carmelo Morelli was

man of noble virtue,

his childhood and youth

they were nurtured in faith.

In front he stood

discovering his way,

he worked since he was a child

with honesty and commitment;

it is a divine mandate.

II

God blessed that moment

night of april fourth

in the half light of a lamp

joy in the room,

miracle of birth

of beautiful elegant child,

on mother Sara radiant

with his tin smile;

one hundred and two years have passed

of that fascinating moment.

III

With the name of Carmelo

the child was baptized.

At work he was honored

and never stopped the flight.

Now he’s an angel from heaven

for his sincere kindness,

He was tireless in his chimeras,

always knew how to cultivate

in the garden of your home

bunches of primroses.

IV

time with his chariot

it is the earthly ship;

in the Heavenly House

pious souls live.

Ena Socarrás, his wife

happy with his eight children

and grandchildren, also witnesses

of the prizes of life;

nice family dear

that Saint Eccehomo blessed.

By Jose Atuesta Mindiola

