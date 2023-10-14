Life-size statue of a wild boar found in special building D of Göbekli Tepe

The recent excavations by the Göbekli-Tepe team from the Istanbul Department and the Orient Department of the German Archaeological Institute (DAI) in the UNESCO World Heritage Site Göbekli Tepe (southeast Turkey) have led to a unique discovery. In special building D, one of the monumental round-oval buildings of this pre-ceramic settlement of the Neolithic, a life-size wild boar statue was uncovered in the original context.

As part of the Göbekli Tepe Project, a collaboration between Istanbul University and the German Archaeological Institute, the excavation of deposits from the northern part of special building D revealed a life-size limestone statue of a wild boar. The 1.35 meter long and maximum 0.70 meter high statue comes from the early PPNB (Pre-Pottery Neolithic, ~8,700-8,200 BC). The sculpture was found on a stone bench surrounded by several pillars (pillar 43 (P43), pillar 78 (P78) and pillar 67 (P67)). It is therefore the clear center of the building and must have been of great importance for the prehistoric community that used it. The front of the bench on which she stands is decorated (from left to right) with bas-reliefs of an H symbol, a crescent moon, two snakes and three human faces (or masks).

It is noteworthy that remnants of red, black and white color pigments can be seen on the surface of the statue. The boar’s tongue was colored red, while black and white pigments were found elsewhere on the body. This find confirms what experts have long suspected: that statues and T-pillars at Göbekli Tepe were originally painted.

The research in Göbekli Tepe is carried out as part of the DFG long-term project “The prehistoric societies of Upper Mesopotamia and their subsistence”.