Lifeguard archaeologist by chance discovers a Roman amphora – News

It happened last Friday morning when a bather walking along the seafront of Latina came across the neck of an ancient amphora which appears to date back to the 2nd century BC, immediately delivered by the lifeguard to the Coast Guard to carry out all the necessary checks.

After casually running into the artifact that was on the shore, the man alarmed the closest lifeguard, one of the lifeguards of the Blue Work Service Cooperative, which manages the surveillance and sea rescue service on the free beaches of the municipality of Latina: the boy immediately left his post and, before anyone could take possession of the find, carefully collected the neck of the amphora, securing it and contacting the Maritime Office of the Coast Guard. The discovery took place two days ago on the left side of the coast of the Pontine capital, at the height of the sixth walkway, shortly after Capo Portiere, during the first hours of a very hot day and where the sea was particularly clear and transparent.

Commander Samuel Sasso took charge of the amphora, to whom it was delivered directly to his office by the managers of the Blue Work Service Cooperative.

According to the first findings, it would be the neck of a Dressel 2-4 amphora, apparently dating back to a period between the 1st and 2nd century BC The find, perfectly well preserved, would therefore date back to Roman times, probably arriving on the Pontine beach carried by currents in the night.

This type of amphorae was used in ancient times for the sea transport of wine, oil and other goods along the commercial routes that bordered Italy. Further checks have already begun a few hours ago, useful for understanding with certainty whether it is actually an original or a reproduction.

