Within the framework of the 2023 Summer Plan, which began on April 1, 29 aquatic rescues have been carried out, of which 14 were deep and 15 simple, this translates into lives saved thanks to the prompt intervention of the 240 lifeguards who have been deployed on 28 beaches and 110 tourist spots in El Salvador, reported yesterday the general director of Civil Protection, Luis Alonso Amaya, who gave a general balance of the emergencies attended during the first days of the Easter holiday period.

«Our objective is that this holiday period passes without the highest incidence of cases; As a Government, we are having all the human and mechanical resources available so that the vacation runs smoothly, but it is important that we all assume responsibility,” said the head of Civil Protection.

The official clarified that there were records of four deceased people, but that the cases occurred in ranches and private places where there was no lifeguard presence and where, in addition, there was intoxication, for which reason he alerted the population to take preventive measures to the remainder of the period.

“It is propitious to emphasize the recommendations, please abide by the indications of each one of the companions of the Lifeguard Unit, respect the flags that are installed because they have an objective which is to alert the population of the most propitious moment to enter the sea ​​and when you don’t have to do it under any circumstances,” said Amaya.

Another of the outstanding data of the balance was given by the president of the Salvadoran Tourism Institute (ISTU), Eny Aguiñada, who assured that the security conditions that exist in El Salvador have allowed the visit of tourists to have increased up to 42 %. She affirmed that only last weekend 52,000 tourists went for a walk to the different recreational parks of the country at the beginning of Holy Week.

“It fills us with satisfaction that they are returning to the country, the security issue is one of the reasons why this influx is being received. In March alone, 260,000 international visitors were received, while the accumulated from January to March is 740,000,” he explained.

What was exposed by the ISTU holder represents 24% more visitors this year compared to 2019 and an increase of 42% compared to 2022, according to ISTU records.

“It fills us with pride because step by step we have positioned our country as a safe destination to visit; this is the result of a work that is carried out with all government institutions. This season we do it by doubling our efforts and this involves more than ten institutions », he stated.

For its part, the health system has provided 17,000 consultations in this period, according to the director of the Solidarity Fund for Health (Fosalud), Carlos Núñez. The official thanked the population that in a preventive way is approaching the clinics to receive care.

“In previous years there was a decrease of 35% and now we have managed to increase medical consultation,” said Núñez about the demand for assistance during this period.

