The Cali Metropolitan Police reported the discovery of a lifeless body in the Marroquín neighborhood, east of the city. According to the authorities, the body was found inside a closet on Transversal 103 and it is suspected that it is a person living on the street.

After receiving the notice from the community, the Sijín units quickly arrived at the place to cordon off the area and carry out the removal of the body. So far, the causes of death and whether the victim showed signs of violence are unknown.

The authorities have launched an investigation to clarify the circumstances of the death and determine the identity of the deceased. This fact has generated commotion among the inhabitants of the sector and has revived concern for security in the city.