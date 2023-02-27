Home News Lifeless, in a closet and on the street a person was found
News

Lifeless, in a closet and on the street a person was found

by admin
Lifeless, in a closet and on the street a person was found

The Cali Metropolitan Police reported the discovery of a lifeless body in the Marroquín neighborhood, east of the city. According to the authorities, the body was found inside a closet on Transversal 103 and it is suspected that it is a person living on the street.

After receiving the notice from the community, the Sijín units quickly arrived at the place to cordon off the area and carry out the removal of the body. So far, the causes of death and whether the victim showed signs of violence are unknown.

The authorities have launched an investigation to clarify the circumstances of the death and determine the identity of the deceased. This fact has generated commotion among the inhabitants of the sector and has revived concern for security in the city.

See also  8 ELN members are captured in the rural area of ​​Tame, Arauca

You may also like

Cybersecurity, too many technicalities and differences in Italian...

San Rafael, with the problem for more than...

The total number of high-tech enterprises in Hunan...

District delivers guarantees for the development of classes...

Crisis area of ​​Marcianise, the help desk opens

A week of world public opinion in focus:...

Top 5 Adobe Premiere Books

ELN claims police and soldier deaths in Norte...

Media: U.S. Department of Energy says the outbreak...

Man asks not to be evicted from the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy