Liga de Quito thrashes Gualaceo prior to its participation in the South American

Liga de Quito thrashes Gualaceo prior to its participation in the South American

Gualaceo SC team that on the night of this Friday, March 31, 2023, will face Liga Deportiva Universitaria, in Quito. Photo Gualaceo SC


Liga de Quito humiliated Gualaceo SC on the fourth date of the LigaPro Serie A. Luis Zubeldía’s team thrashed 6-1 at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium hours after preparing their trip to Peru to face César Vallejo for Group A of the South American Conmebol.

The Azuayan team registered its biggest defeat since it was promoted to Serie A. Until before the commitment, the most comfortable result against it was the defeat against Aucas (4-1), on May 27, 2022.

The representative of Jardín Azuayo was a bunch of errors in defense against the high pressure exerted by the locals. His midfield was loose at the mark. Nor did it generate play inside or on the wings. Ahead, Vinicio Angulo went almost unnoticed.

Liga de Quito was very intelligent. He pushed high until he took the lead on the scoreboard. Afterwards he let the opponent touch the ball, he waited for it ordered in his own half and when he recovered the ball he tried to elaborate quick transitions to surprise a lackluster and confused defense.

With the feast that was served this Friday, March 31, 2023, Liga de Quito moved to second place in the standings. Escort Independiente del Valle who, hours before, beat Universidad Católica on a visit 2-3.

Los Albos will travel to Peru over the weekend for their debut in the group stage of the South American. On Tuesday, April 4, 2023, he will visit César Vallejo from 7:00 p.m. The same day, starting at 5:00 p.m., the Rayados del Valle will visit Argentino Juniors for the first date of Group E of the Conmebol Libertadores.

On Saturday the first of April the fourth date continues with three commitments. At 14:00 Libertad will have the visit of the champion Aucas. At 16:30 Barcelona SC will receive Mushuc Runa; and at 19:00 Delfín SC will face Emelec at the Reales Tamarindos stadium, in Portoviejo.

