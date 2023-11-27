Home » Liga de Quito, winner of the second stage of the LigaPro; will play the final with IDV
Liga de Quito, winner of the second stage of the LigaPro; will play the final with IDV

This Sunday night, November 26, 2023, Liga de Quito became the winner of the second stage of the LigaPro in the absence of a date for the tournament to conclude.

The Quito team beat Cumbayá 2-1 at the Atahualpa Olympic Stadium and added 33 points.

The goals were from José Quintero and Paolo Guerrero.

Barcelonawho expected the ‘albos’ to have a setback, did their thing by beating Guayaquil City 2-1 at the Monumental, but were left with 29 points.

Thus, the Quito team will compete in the final with Independiente del Valle. The two games will be in December.

The final will be played in two games. On December 10 it will be at the Independiente stadium, in Sangolquí, and on December 17 at the Liga stadium, in Quito.

The U in the first half was superior to its rival. From the beginning of the match he used high pressure, where he made Cumbayá uncomfortable at all times and made him make serious starting errors.

However, despite the continuous attacking opportunities that the university team had, their attackers could not take advantage of them. Jhojan Julio, Lisandro Alzugaray, Paolo Guerrero and Leonel Quiñónez were not fine when finishing.

For its part, Cumbayá fulfilled its mission. He defended himself as best he could and his goalkeeper, Leonel Nzareno, who had a past in the Quito League, saved his team on numerous occasions with his splendid saves. With the score tied both teams went to half-time.

