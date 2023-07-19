Liga Pro will fight piracy

CAMPAÑA

The Liga Pro Ecuador has launched a campaign against piracy, seeking to safeguard the integrity and transparency in the development of its main soccer tournament. The president of Liga Pro, Miguel Loor, announced the creation of a commission specializing in integrity and anti-piracy.

The Pro League has the firm purpose of controlling any form of corruption that may exist in Ecuadorian soccer. The commission will work to identify and penalize any illegal activity that affects the image and interests of the league, including the fight against piracy, both in the sale of fake jerseys and in the clandestine broadcast of matches. Piracy has been a recurring problem in the world of football, harming clubs, players and fans.

The sale of fake jerseys and the illegal broadcasting of matches not only financially affect the teams, but also undermines the quality of the show and violates the property rights of the organizers. The Liga Pro initiative demonstrates a serious commitment on the part of the Ecuadorian soccer authorities in the fight against piracy. By addressing this issue from a legal and criminal perspective, it seeks to discourage these illegal practices and protect the rights of clubs and sponsors, as well as guarantee fair and equitable competition.

The creation of the integrity and anti-piracy commission is an important step towards the eradication of these harmful practices in Ecuadorian soccer. Collaboration with the competent authorities and other relevant institutions will be essential to deal with this problem. It is important to highlight that this campaign not only seeks to penalize offenders, but also to raise awareness in society about the negative effects of piracy in football. La Liga Pro will seek to educate fans on the importance of supporting their teams legally and legitimately, promoting the consumption of official products and the use of authorized transmission services.