It is by chance the video of the League posted last Tuesday, lasting a couple of minutes, which relaunches images and audio with the screams and threats of Albino Ruberti, right-hand man of Nicola Zingaretti and Roberto Gualtieri, who resigned after the diffusion of the video, shot in Frosinone. An attack on the Democratic Party that had borrowed excerpts from the film Radiofrequency, in particular Stefano Accorsi’s monologue of the “secular creed”, with implicit reference to the slogan of the Salvinian “creed” at the center of the Lega election campaign, in view of Sunday’s vote. Use that has seen the production company Fandango, who made the film shot by Ligabue, ask the League “the immediate removal from the video of any element taken from the film”. In the Northern League video you can hear Accorsi’s voice reciting his secular creed, taken from the 1998 film: «I believe in Bonimba’s overturns-dice-and in Keith Richards’ riffs. I believe the double bell ring of the landlord who wants the rent every first of the month. I believe that each of us deserves to have a mother and father who are decent with him at least until he stands up. I think that’s not all. But before believing in anything else you have to deal with what is here. And then I know that sooner or later I will believe in some God. I believe that if I ever have a family it will be hard to get by with three hundred thousand euros … ». Then the dramatic images of the dispute in the street starring dem Ruberti.

Domenico Procacci di Fandango, Luciano Ligabue and Accorsi himself, respectively producer, author and actor of the film, did not like the idea, who formally warned, through their lawyers, the League for Salvini Premier from using the song. The League “used” the “secular creed” of Radiofrequency “Without asking for any authorization (which would not have been granted), and with grave disregard for the law on copyright,” reads the Fandango note. The warning challenges “the very serious violation of their rights on the film and the unscrupulous use of the same in a presentation to the public that also clearly suggests an adherence to the content of the message, from which they radically dissociate themselves”. Hence “the invitation to the immediate removal from the video of any element taken from the film and reserves the widest legal protection, both in civil and criminal matters” ..

Here is the full text of the press release:

