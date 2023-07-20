Home » Light commercial vehicle and car collided in Muş: 8 injured
News

Light commercial vehicle and car collided in Muş: 8 injured

by admin
Light commercial vehicle and car collided in Muş: 8 injured

According to the information obtained, on the Mus-Bingöl highway. In 10 kilometers, the names of the drivers could not be learned. A light commercial vehicle with license plate 49 AL 996 and a car with license plate 42 AJM 859 collided head-on. Eight people were injured, one seriously. Ambulances, which came to the region upon the notification of the citizens, To Mus State Hospital removed and treated. Seriously injured baby, after the intervention in the hospital to Elazig shipped.

Police teams who came to the scene took the necessary measures to ensure the controlled passage of traffic in the accident area. The cars that collided head-on in the accident became unusable and were removed from the road with the help of a tow truck. An investigation into the accident has been initiated.

Click for Other Current News

See also  Changes in the certificate of tradition and freedom

You may also like

Oklahoma Executes Man Convicted of Stabbing Woman to...

39 years in prison for a subject who...

Fiber optic expansion: country ends funding for faster...

‘grey list’ statement from Minister Şimşek

The great team that Inter Miami would put...

15 years ago: First major hardware update of...

UFOA-B U-20 tournament: Togo ends in defeat

They seek solutions to an emergency on the...

Fire graves discovered under the old schoolyard in...

a laboratory started to ensure the sequencing of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy