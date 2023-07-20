Light commercial vehicle and car collided in Muş: 8 injured

According to the information obtained, on the Mus-Bingöl highway. In 10 kilometers, the names of the drivers could not be learned. A light commercial vehicle with license plate 49 AL 996 and a car with license plate 42 AJM 859 collided head-on. Eight people were injured, one seriously. Ambulances, which came to the region upon the notification of the citizens, To Mus State Hospital removed and treated. Seriously injured baby, after the intervention in the hospital to Elazig shipped.

Police teams who came to the scene took the necessary measures to ensure the controlled passage of traffic in the accident area. The cars that collided head-on in the accident became unusable and were removed from the road with the help of a tow truck. An investigation into the accident has been initiated.

Click for Other Current News

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

