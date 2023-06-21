Light of hope for the beneficiaries of the Jardines de Punzara project – breaking latest news

Meeting of the beneficiaries of the Jardines de Punzara project.

With the purpose of providing a house to families from Loja, the former mayor Jorge Bailón Abad (+) started, in 2019, the Jardines de Punzara housing project; More than four years have passed and there has been no progress, and the land is full of weeds. The current administration indicates that he will continue with the work for which the properties were acquired.

Circumstances

The project started in 2019 with more than 811 beneficiaries, then they began to withdraw due to the series of difficulties that arose around the project, including legal problems for the purchase of the properties.

Years have passed and a large percentage have withdrawn, but others cannot do so because they delivered, to begin with, more than USD 9,000; although, for its part, the Municipal Public Housing Company (Vivem EP) would no longer have those resources —because it was known that the entity was in crisis.

meeting

On the afternoon of Tuesday, June 20, 2023, the current mayor, Franco Quezada Montesinos, and the manager of the Vivem EP company, Rodrigo Iñiguez, met with the beneficiaries.

The company manager pointed out that they are committed to the people who are still waiting for the housing program.

“Currently, the project has been limited to 675 homes and it has been decided that progress must continue, because the project change, that is, lots with services and not houses, will take between 6 to 8 months for approval. and we already have all the approved studies. Also, we will invite more people who want to be part of Jardines de Punzara because there are still lots”, he said.

For his part, the mayor added that they will solve the problem of the plan and will see the project crystallized to the beneficiaries who trusted it; however, “people who wish to withdraw will have their resources returned.” (YO)

