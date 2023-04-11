Second season for the melò thriller “Light of your eyes”, which returns from Wednesday 12 April in prime time on Canale 5. Protagonists Anna Valle and Giuseppe Zeno – in the role of star and choreographer Emma Conti and high school teacher Enrico Leoni respectively – flanked by a new character, the beautiful and mysterious Petra Novak played by Francesca Cavallin.

The series is produced by Massimo Del Frate, Head of Drama of Banijay Studios Italy for RTI and directed by Fabrizio Costa.

In the successful first season of “Luce dei Tuoi Occhi”, the protagonist Emma Conti, played by Anna Valle, had returned from New York to the beautiful city of Vicenza, where she was born, to search among the dancers of the Academy of Dance founded by his mother Paola (Paola Pitagora) his little girl believed dead sixteen years before. This research was unsuccessful, but it allowed Emma to reveal many secrets related to the past, to meet love – Enrico Leoni played by Giuseppe Zeno -, and to meet six wonderful teenage dancers whom she learned to love as if were her daughters.

At the beginning of the second season, Emma has a bright future ahead of her that promises a lot of happiness: her dancers adore her, Enrico has asked her to marry her and her daughter Miranda, one of the dancers of the Academy, has practically adopted her like mom. Just when she is about to move on, however, her past comes back to look for her: one night, attracted by the notes of a song, she Emma comes across an unknown girl who dances with transport in front of a small crowd. She would like to run after her and find out who she is, but Enrico invites her to go ahead once and for all.

Thanks to her talent, Emma has relaunched the dance academy, based in the spectacular setting of the Basilica Palladiana in Vicenza, to the point of being invited to make her debut in an important theater in New York with a contemporary choreographic adaptation of the Lago dei Cigni, with the timeless music of Tchaikovsky. To achieve it, Emma will have to complete the corps de ballet by selecting new male and female dancers.

But just during the auditions, Emma remains bewitched by Diana Novak (Irene Paloma Jona), who presents herself at the auditions at the behest of her mother, Petra Novak (Francesca Cavallin). Shortly thereafter, news turns her life upside down. Petra confesses to Emma that Diana is her lost child, Alice. The arrival of the girl, due to her mysterious past, her tormented soul and her secrets, upsets all the balances between the students and even those between Emma and Enrico, who finds himself irresistibly attracted to Petra.