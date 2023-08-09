Lightning causes fire in at least 30 vehicles that were in the RANSA company, in Apopa – Diario La Página

Lightning caused a fire tonight at the RANSA customs logistics company, affecting at least 30 new vehicles that were stored in the facilities, reported Firefighters from El Salvador, who are already in the area putting out the flames.

RANSA is located on the Pan-American highway, at kilometer 15, in the municipality of Apopa.

The PNC confirmed that the fire did not leave victims. “The first inquiries suggest that a lightning strike in the area caused the incident. Our police officers remain in place,” the police corporation detailed.

We inspected a vehicular fire at RANSA, Pan-American Highway, Km 15, Apopa. No victims reported. The first inquiries suggest that a lightning strike in the area caused the incident. Our police officers remain on the spot. pic.twitter.com/oT04A5J6Il — PNC El Salvador (@PNCSV) August 9, 2023

The vehicles were totally consumed by the flames. Firefighters managed to contain the fire and, at around 8 p.m., they began the investigations and the removal of debris. Units were new.

