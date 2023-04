It flashes particularly often in the Saale-Holzland district (2.02 flashes per square kilometer and year) and Gera (2.00). Hainspitz (2.74 / Saale-Holzland-Kreis), Serba (2.72 / Saale-Holzland-Kreis) and Mechelroda (2.65 / Weimarer Land) are the top municipalities. The focal points for impacts are the Große Inselsberg and the Bleßberg with their large antennae. Lightning strikes up to 30 times a year in these places.