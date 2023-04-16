Lightning killed five people in Cauca

The night of April 15, 2023 in the village of Loma Larga in the town of Quilacé, in El Tambo, Cauca, became a tragedy when a lightning strike in the middle of a bingo game left five people dead and several more. wounds.

According to known information, the victims were meeting in a rural area playing bingo, when suddenly lightning struck the scene, leaving an unfortunate toll of five people dead and more than a dozen injured.

Immediately, the local authorities, including the municipal firefighters, went to the scene to provide the necessary help. The injured were transferred to medical centers in the city of Popayán to receive specialized medical care.

This fact has shocked the community of El Tambo, which is dismayed by the loss of these five people and the situation of the injured.

In the event of a thunderstorm, it is important to take safety measures to protect yourself and others. Some recommendations:

Seek refuge in a safe place.

Stay away from metal objects: avoid being near metal objects such as bars, fences, light poles, electricity pylons, among others, since they are excellent conductors of electricity.

Avoid water: During a thunderstorm, do not take shelter under a tree or umbrella and avoid being near bodies of water such as lakes, rivers or swimming pools. Water is a good conductor of electricity.

Disconnect electronic devices: It is important to unplug all electronic devices in the home, since an electrical shock could damage them or cause a short circuit.

Stay in a safe place: Avoid going out during the thunderstorm and stay in a safe place until the storm has passed.