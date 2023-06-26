Lightning killed in Çorum – Current News

The incident occurred in the Karaağaç Village of the district. According to the information obtained, Çuhalar District Duzyayla grazer in the area Mehmet Oren, Ekrem Akdana, Ali Oruc and Fatih OrenLightning struck. Health teams were sent to the region upon the notification of the citizens in the region.

In the examination carried out by the medical teams, it was determined that Mehmet Ören died. The other 3 people who were injured as a result of the lightning strike were taken to the İskilip Atıf Hoca State Hospital by ambulance and were treated.

