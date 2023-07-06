Lightning killed two people on Ukraine’s highest mountain

In western Ukraine, two hikers have been killed by lightning in the Carpathian Mountains on the country’s highest mountain. Rescuers were only able to save the dead man and girl on Hoverla Mountain, as the civil defense service of the Ivano-Frankivsk region announced on Thursday. Another woman was taken to the next mountain station in shock. At 2,060 meters above sea level, Hoverla is the highest peak and one of the most popular hiking destinations in the Ukrainian Carpathians.

