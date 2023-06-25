Lightning strikes – Naibaat

Narowal: Lightning struck. Lightning strikes occurred at different places. There was heavy rain in Zafarwawal, Shakargarh Tehsil of Narowal District.

Various incidents occurred in Mauza Ratanpur, Changowali, Kangoi due to lightning strikes.

The district administration says that people were killed and injured due to lightning in villages Changowali, Panj Pir, Ratia Khurd, Kongowali. In these incidents, six people including two children were killed. During this time, 4 people were seriously injured. Among them, the condition of two persons is said to be critical.

