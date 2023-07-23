Lights of tourist attractions in Baños can affect the ecosystem – Diario La Hora

Panorama. The illumination of various tourist spaces in the canton can be seen from kilometers away.

Several natural attractions of Holy water baths were enlightened since 2021 with the aim of offering walks, camps, among others travel services nocturnal

These public and private spaces like waterfalls y walking trails they are full of artificial lights so powerful that they can be seen from several kilometers away.

Problems

Santiago Rodríguez, forestry engineer, assured that the artificial light placed in Natural spaces can cause imbalances in ecosystems, which directly affects the flora and the fauna.

“insects y aves of the place must be facing disorientation and disturbances in their routine, which in the long term causes displacement of these species to other habitats, imbalances in the food chain or mortality,” he explained.

Rodriguez mentioned that the Light pollution exists in several countries, which, in the last 25 years, caused the disappearance of about 75% of the insects in the world.

He also indicated that the cycles of pollination may be affected by the artificial lightas many nocturnal pollinators are more attracted to light sources than to flowers.

Excessive exposure to artificial light could cause health problems in humans as well.

According to United Nations Organization (UN), almost half of insects and 93% of amphibians need darkness to thrive.

In the past 10 years, the rate of increase in the power of artificial light was 2% per year in the world, double the growth rate of the population.

The HIM recommends that blue light should not only be reduced, but directed so that it illuminates only the necessary areas.

This means of communication requested an interview with the Zonal Director 3 of the Ministry of Environment from Monday, July 17, to consult him on this subject, until the closing of this edition, there was no response.

In the same way, an attempt was made to connect with the mayor of Baños, Marlon Guevarasince Monday, July 17, through calls and WhatsApp messages, however, he never agreed to an interview.

Bathrooms

Carla Ortíz, a tourist who often travels to Holy water bathshe mentioned that he was surprised to see so many lights in the mountains of the canton.

“What I like about Baños is nature, I don’t think it’s so convenient to have so much lighting,” he said.

Valeria López, also a tourist, said that the Municipality should regulate this type of attraction and light pollution to protect the endemic flora and fauna. (RMC)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

