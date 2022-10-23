It will be more sober than last year, it will start on December 8th and not earlier, as in previous seasons, but it will be done: Lignano does not give up on its appointment with Christmas.

Tourism managing director Massimo Brini explains that «we will make lights but reducing them compared to last year to avoid waste. Some places have abandoned the Christmas arrangements but we want to feed the propensity to tourism even during the holiday season in our locality.

Lignano can be visited all year round ». The structure that will contain the famous Sand Nativity is already set up, the sand artists have arrived.

The Dome aghe and savalon d’Aur association is once again preparing to amaze everyone with a new work of art. For the moment the subject of this year is top secret but the president Mario Montrone anticipates the opening date set for 8 December, to coincide with “Natale d’amare”.

Not only that, he also explains that this year the crib will be open to the public at office 6 in Lignano Sabbiadoro. A new location that allows the public to find shelter in the tunnel of the beach office, as explained by the president of Lisagest Emanuele Rodeano. “After two months of comparisons for us, Christmas is starting now,” confirms Rodeano.

«There are contingent problems but we all agreed in the need to follow up on what has been done so far for Christmas in Lignano. Where Udine is preparing to halve the lights, Pordenone to circumscribe the area and Trieste to go against the trend, we choose to continue in line with the previous ones even if with a more contained budget ».

Lisagest is preparing to support the Municipality with a participation in economic terms and by making the manpower available with a greater commitment than in 2021. «The Lignanesi have the opportunity to meet and enjoy a moment of pause together.

And people like to come, we have found a good return for the season in past editions, even last year, when there were more Austrians than Italians at the opening », continues Rodeano.

Reservations are closed for the houses, which this year will start from the area in front of Terrazza a Mare to continue along the seafront to the building that housed the emergency room where, up to the church, there will be a play area for the little ones, the Casetta di Santa Claus and ice skating.

“We will have 28 stalls, most of which will be entrusted to local entrepreneurs, in many cases with more space available for everyone”. Opening scheduled for 8 December for a whole long weekend and then from the following one always open every day until 8 January.

“We have agreed on the openings to find everything open to tourists,” explains Rodeano. And for all Christmas lovers the appointment in Lignano is, fortunately, confirmed.