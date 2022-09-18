Home News Lignano, two men caught by cardiocirculatory arrest
A 40-year-old man who was walking along the seafront was seized, at around 1pm on Sunday 18 September, by a cardiocirculatory arrest. He was immediately reached by the medical rescuers, stabilized and transported in red code to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine by ambulance.

Also in Lignano, on the occasion of a sporting event, a spectator, a 48-year-old man who was attending the event, was seized by a cardiocirculatory arrest.

He was immediately rescued by the Sogit staff, present on site for the event, he was stabilized promptly and was transported to the emergency room of the Pordenone hospital in red code.

