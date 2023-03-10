Home News Ligue 1/J27: Bradley Barcola twice decisive, allows OL to hang Lille
Ligue 1/J27: Bradley Barcola twice decisive, allows OL to hang Lille

Ligue 1/J27: Bradley Barcola twice decisive, allows OL to hang Lille

The French league 1 was at the advanced stage of the 27th day this Friday. Lille Métropole was hooked at home by Lyon 3 goals everywhere with a goal and an assist from Bradley Barcola.

The young Franco Togolese striker Bradley Barcola continues to amaze in the French league 1. This Friday against Lille Métropole, he sounded the revolt of the gones before offering the equalizing ball. Led 2 goals to 0 after 60 minutes of play, Lyon knew how to react through Bradley Barcola. On an overflow from Amin Sarr, the latter serves Mexence Caqueret at the entrance to the area which in turn finds Barcola Malcolm. The younger brother of Malcolm Barcola, controls and strikes with the right foot. The gone thus reduced the mark in the 64th minute. Lyon will concede another goal in the 79th minute. After the equalization of Alexandre Lacazette, the young striker gone, Bradley Barcola will turn into a passer for the double of his captain Alexandre Lacazette in the 89th minute.

The meeting ends with this draw of 3 goals everywhere between Lille Métropole and Lyon at the Decathlon Arena Pierre Mauroy stadium. Bradley Barcola has now scored 3 goals in his last 3 starts with the Lyon first team. In the league 1 championship, it is his 3rd goal and 1 assist.

