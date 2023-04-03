news-txt”>

Paris Saint-Germain were beaten at home, for the second time in a row, by Lyon (1-0) in an evening in which nothing worked, from the defense to Lionel Messi, who was already booed at the time of reading the formations. Now the eleventh title in Ligue 1 is really in danger. Dominated by Rennes (2-0) just before the international break, PSG once again showed all their weaknesses at the moment. Lens (second) and Marseille (third) are only six lengths apart, which no longer seem insurmountable as Paris are playing poorly. Gianluigi Donnarumma confirmed the doubts about him when he provoked a penalty by scything down Alexandre Lacazette, after having mishandled a ball. Fortunately for the Italian goalkeeper, the only punishment was a yellow card: the Lyon captain hit the post from the penalty spot (39′). The decisive goal was scored by Barcola, 11′ into the second half, stationed at the far post, with the Parisian defense frozen and motionless.

ANSA.it 29th day (ANSA)

The picture of the 29th day

Marseille 1-1 Montpellier

Auxerre-Troyes 1-0

Rennes-Lens 0-1

Lilla-Lorient 3-1

Angers-Nice 1-1

Brest-Tolosa 3-1

Clermont-AC Ajaccio 2-1

Nantes-Reims 0-3

Monaco-Strasbourg 4-3

Paris SG-Lyon 0-1