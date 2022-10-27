After three expulsions of his players, the president of a Ligurian Serie D team lost control and started insulting the referee from the stands using the stadium loudspeaker. The sports judge fined him a thousand euros. It happened last Sunday during the Vado (Savona) -Ligorna (Genoa) regional derby. The protagonist is Franco Tarabotto, number one of the Vado who plays in group a of the D series.

As reported by the local media, he was fined a thousand euros by the sports judge for having “spread through the loudspeaker of the stadium an insulting expression to the referee trio and for having his supporters insulted the referee at the end of the match. “.

The episode took place in the final minutes of the match played at the Chittolina stadium in Vado. The Genoese guests of Ligorna were ahead 4-2 (final result) and the hosts played in eight after three red cards.