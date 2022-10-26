The Capo Mele buoy, in Liguria, indicates that the sea temperature is 21.2 ° C, as noted by Arpal, the regional agency for the environment of Liguria. It is, at least, three degrees higher than the temperature that the sea should have at this time of the year. Even before the scientific instruments, there are the Ligurians and the Genoese to witness the summer that does not pass this year: not only the beaches are crowded by the inveterate sunbathers, but also the bathers do not stop swimming in the sea, to look for a pleasant refreshment in the heat and humidity that bites the coast and the cities.