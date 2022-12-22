“My family has expanded”, says Don Giulio and smiles, two and a half months after his suspension a divinis from the Church. Banned from celebrating mass by the Diocese of Spezia, found guilty of having taken positions contrary to the magisterium after his public (and courageous) outings on the subject of civil rights, end of life, abortion, that of the Ligurian parish priest had already become a collective battle in the hours of the pronunciation by the bishop of La Spezia Luigi Ernesto Palletti, at the beginning of October.