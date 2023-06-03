Like a pop star. The adventure of Alexander the Great on display at the MANN – Naples

– At the age of thirty he reigned over one of the largest empires of the ancient world , equal to or, according to some, even superior to the Roman Empire at the time of its maximum expansion. The beauty is that Alexander the Macedonian, or the great for obvious reasons, had built this empire himself in just 12 years, extending the borders of the kingdom of Macedonia to Persia, Egypt and India. The impact of this ante litteram “globalization” was enormous: this was how Hellenism originated, an extraordinary cultural koiné that united, as few times in history, East and West.

The great summer exhibition just inaugurated at the National Archaeological Museum of Naples and running until 28 August is dedicated to the legendary figure of Alexander and his incredible adventure. The opportunity is provided by the start of the second phase of an epochal restorationwhich in one year will give new life to one of MANN’s most extraordinary masterpieces: the famous Alexander mosaic discovered in Pompeii in 1831, made up of almost 2 million tiles for 18 square meters and weighing about 7 tons. Created between the 2nd and 1st century BC for the house of the faun, this monumental floor depicts the Macedonian hero and his army during the Battle of Gaugamela, which definitively opened the gates of the fabulous Persian empire for him. Here Alexander is represented on the saddle of the faithful Bucephalus horse, with the spear firmly in his hand, as he advances resolutely against Darius’ chariot. He has reddish wavy hair, large dark eyes slanted downwards, a strong and slightly hooked nose, a small mouth tightened with effort in the heat of the action. It seems that the work was taken from a sublime panel painting by Apelles, the only artist together with the sculptor Lisippo to have had the privilege of portraying the Conqueror live. Thanks to a “transparent” restoration siteat the MANN the mosaic will continue to be visible throughout the duration of the works, which will end in March 2024.

Alexander the Great in the MANN Mosaic, 2nd-1st century BC, from the House of the Faun in Pompeii Courtesy National Archaeological Museum of Naples

I am 170 works arrive in Naples from every corner of the world for Alexander the Great and the East, to which are added the treasures of the MANN, the only museum to be able to show off three portraits of Macedonian. The itinerary curated by Filippo Coarelli and Eugenio Lo Sardo begins in the Salone della Meridiana with the sculpted effigies of the leader, such as the herm-bust in the Louvre, a Roman copy of Lysippo’s original. The exhibited works narrate the myths that surrounded the figure of Alexander: a magical shield announces his prodigious destiny to his mother Olimpiade, while a winged genius offers the necklace of Armonia to his future bride.

Not to be missed is the reconstruction of the peristyle and the main room of the famous Villa di Fannius Synistor a Boscorealediscovered in the early twentieth century e remained an enigma until a few years ago. The splendid pictorial cycle that adorned the walls was detached, dismembered and sold at auction immediately afterwards, precluding the possibility of decoding it. Only a few frescoes remained in Naples, including those of theeye, the most important room of the complex. Studies published in 2013 came to the conclusion that the paintings depict a Macedonian court and that the young man standing on the left wall of the room is actually Alexander, as the shield, headdress, diadem and spear would indicate. The young king dominates a strait of sea, a clear allusion to the Dardanelles, and the tip of the spear is stuck on the opposite bank, the Asian one, where a seated woman in oriental clothing looks towards him. The features of the leader are very similar to those represented in the mosaic under restoration, which we see reproduced in full size on a large carpet in the reconstruction of the Casa del Fauno.



Fresco with Alexander and Asia, from Boscoreale, Villa of P. Fannius Synistor, oecus, mid-1st century BC Naples, National Archaeological Museum. MANN photo archive. Photo Luigi Spina

The exhibition continues with the story of the Macedonian and Persian civilizations, protagonists of a long conflict, with Alexander’s conquests and discoveries in the East, with images of his faithful companions. An important sculptural group from the Sanctuary of Giunone in Lanuvio is reassembled, now partially preserved in the British Museum: a fundamental testimony for the reconstruction of the famous Donario of Alexander, created by Lisippo and intended to celebrate the 25 comrades who died in the battle of the Granico. The admiration of the leader by the Egyptian priests and his subsequent deification, on the other hand, is remembered by an Egyptian stele from the temple of Isis in Pompeii which contains hieroglyphic references to Macedonian exploits.

There are many testimonies of the embrace between East and West that took place in the territories of the vast empire: a Buddha arrived from Pakistan, for example, wears a toga and has an iconography similar to that of the Greek god Apollo, while the statue of a deity Indiana tells of his journey to Pompeii. If Asia was fertilized by Hellenistic culture, Alexander too was fascinated by the East, he married the Uzbek Roxane and set his capital in Babylon: he loved both continents, promoting peace after the conquest and the union of peoples.



Alexander the Great and the East. Installations by Silvia Neri in the historic gardens of MANN I Courtesy National Archaeological Museum of Naples

In the historic gardens of the MANN plant installations created by the landscape architect Silvia Neri with the set designer Paolo Pariota they restore the suggestions of the landscapes known to Alessandro through plants, animals and perfumes: Greece and Macedonia in the Garden of the Camellias, Persia and Central Asia in the Garden of the Fountains, Egypt and India in the Vanilla Garden. Two other contemporary artists, Danilo Ambrosino and Antonio Massarutto, enter this natural theater with works inspired by the history of Macedonia. King, philosopher, strategist and warrior, he knew better than any other the uses and customs of the peoples and peoples of Europe and Asia, he wore the clothes of the pharaoh, of Zeus, of Heracles, of Dionysus, of the shah of Persia, of rajas of Taxila and of India.

“There is only one young man in the entire ancient world who has had the incredible experience of becoming ruler of lands known to Greek geographers, from Macedonia to the furthest reaches of India,” he says. the director of MANN Paolo Giulierini: “Alexander’s march is, it can be said, also a process of enrichment in every field, carefully prepared and recorded by the many scientists who followed him. At the end of the journey, which he would have liked to continue towards China, to then move on to the West, desiring the Arab lands of incense, Carthage and Rome, he is no longer the simple avenger of the Greeks, but the priest who celebrates the birth of a new world in which cultures intertwine, interpenetrate and give rise to marvelous artistic expressions, such as the works of Gandhāra, in which Greek and Indian art merge. After him the world will never be the same and the fortune of the myth of him will always be present among the Roman emperors, but also in the Koran, in the Romance of Alexander, up to Napoleon”.



Alexander the Great and the Orient I Courtesy National Archaeological Museum of Naples

“MANN thought of this exhibition, first of all, to celebrate the start of the restoration of the great mosaic of the battle between Alexander and Darius from the Casa del Fauno”, continues Giulierini: “Secondly, because the encounter with the ‘Oriente represents the figure of our cultural policy and that is the idea that a museum is a true navel of the world, where cultures, identities and histories confront each other”

Alexander the Great and the East it was created by the National Archaeological Museum of Naples in collaboration with Electa, publisher of a rich catalogue. Promoted by the Italian Ministry of Culture with the support of the Campania Region, the Colosseum Archaeological Park and Intesa Sanpaolo – Gallerie d’Italia, the exhibition benefits from the collaboration of the Museum of Civilizations of Rome and the Hellenic Ministry of Culture and Sport.



Alexander the Great and the Orient I Courtesy National Archaeological Museum of Naples

