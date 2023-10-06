Home » Like Boca, the xeneize qualified for a new final of the Libertadores
Boca Juniors is going for seventh.

Boca Juniors will play in the final of the Copa Libertadores after eliminating Gustavo Gómez’s Palmeiras, who was the protagonist of the series, in a penalty shootout. In this way, the Argentine club returns to a Copa Libertadores final after five years, after eliminating Palmeiras in a penalty shootout, after 1-1 in normal time.

The Argentine team, with Bruno Valdez entering the second half and scoring a goal in the shootout, eliminated Gustavo Gómez’s Palmeiras, responsible for Boca’s goal and missing their penalty in the shootout.

Boca Juniors will face Fluminense in the grand final of the Copa Libertadores to be played at the Maracaná stadium in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday, November 4.

