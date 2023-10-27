Liliana Lemos, vice president of the Colombian Association of Geographers

Professor Liliana Leonela Lemos Támara, from the Bachelor of Social Sciences program at the Technological University of Chocó, was elected as the new vice president of the Colombian Association of Geographers (ACOGE) for the period 2023-2025.

Lemos Támara was elected within the framework of the XXIV Colombian Congress of Geography, which was held from October 25 to 27 at the University of Córdoba, in Montería. At the congress, the teacher presented a presentation on the socio-spatial analysis of road accidents in the urban area of ​​the city of Quibdó.

Lemos Támara has a Master’s degree in Geography from the National University of Colombia. She has worked as a teacher and researcher at UTCH since 2011. Her main lines of research are urban geography, social geography and physical geography.

Her election as vice president of ACOGE is a recognition of her academic and professional career. The teacher has stood out for her commitment to research and dissemination of geography in Chocó.

In his inauguration speech, Lemos Támara committed to working to strengthen the Colombian Association of Geographers and to promote geography in Colombia.

About the Colombian Association of Geographers

The Colombian Association of Geographers (ACOGE) is a non-profit organization that represents geographers in Colombia. ACOGE aims to promote the development of geography in the country, through research, teaching and dissemination.

The Association has more than 500 members from all over the country. Its main activities are the organization of conferences, seminars and workshops; the publication of magazines and books; and the promotion of geography in the media.