Life Senator Liliana Segre is once again the protagonist of a sad case of death threats, this time by a member of the anti-vaccination community. “Life has taught me to be free and fearless despite being the oldest in Europe forced to escort for all the insults and insults and death threats that are made to me also because I am vaccinated, and I am not a no vax – says the survivor of the extermination camps during the Second World War -. Not later than yesterday I got such a strong signed curse, so for once I will sue this person. ” Segre recounted the episode at the national forum of Jewish women of Italy at Palazzo Marino, the seat of the Municipality of Milan: «For a long time I have been silent about these people who insult me, but now I denounce it. Then it is also bad to wish me death at 92 ».

On the same occasion, the senator also expressed statements of a political nature: «I’ll tell you a little gossip but I won’t tell you the name. I met a minister or minister of the current government. Since we are talking about graduated professors, I asked him, “Excuse me, according to you Minister, how many Jews are there in Italy?”. This didn’t think much about it and she told me “a million” ».

Life senator Liliana Segre together with journalist Ferruccio De Bortoli (lapresse)

He went on to say: «When I told him that I am less, he pressed” 700 thousand “, and I” no “. When I told him the exact number he was very embarrassed and amazed. This gave me confirmation of what I already knew because during dinners and meetings in which they honor me very much I always hear that there are one or two million Jews in Italy, and I am not talking about men in the street but about graduated professors, perhaps on this we need to make a statement. A book with the names and surnames of all of us so that people can rest, we are much less ».

According to the 2007 estimate presented by the American Jewish Yearbook (2007), Senator Segre is right: out of an Italian population of sixty million inhabitants, the Jewish community represents about 0.075%, with an approximate total of 45,000 Jewish people ( to be clear, less than the inhabitants of a medium-sized city like Battipaglia).

Liliana Segre finally concluded: “My thought is deeply pessimistic, I think it will be like with the tragedy of the Armenians that there will be a line in the history books first and then there won’t be even that anymore”.

On the sidelines of the meeting, journalists asked Segre if the new government, in light of the first political choices, had listened to her latest speech in the Senate. The senator replied: “I would say yes and no. It’s a bit of a bad question. ‘ About migrants “I would have to say a thousand things, or rather 45 thousand but I do not say them”, she added when asked about the topic.