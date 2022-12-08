There is also Gabriel Rubiniknown as blonde chef, among the 24 possible perpetrators of the online insults and threats against Liliana Segre. That of the cook is one of the names contained in the complaints presented by the senator for life at the carabinieri barracks in Milan.

Assisted by the lawyer Vincent Saponara, Liliana Segre presented the lawsuits to the Telematic Investigations Section of the Operations Department – Investigative Nucleus. She was The print to publish the news first. The complaints were filed against the perpetrators of the threats that arrived via social media after the position taken by the senator for life against the aggression against Ukraine and in favor of anti-Covid vaccines. Among these, the popular chef, who has always had many sympathizers in far-left circles for his pro-Palestinian positions. Over time, Cherubini has not spared himself in invectives even against the senator for life. Many accusations are made against Segre by pro-Palestine circles, where anti-Semitic theses are not uncommon, as well as prejudices against those who testify to the values ​​that led to the birth of the Israeli state. Liliana Segre has been living with an escort for three years, precisely because of the threats she has begun to receive from far-right and neo-Nazi circles, increasingly violent in recent years, increasingly invasive of her private life as well.

Who is Chef Rubio, one of the 24 reported by Liliana Segre for online hate

Chef Rubio, born Gabriele Cherubini, is a well-known chef both for his television broadcasts, Oily and greasy o Truck drivers in the restaurant both on social networks, where it has hundreds of thousands of followers. On social media, he makes no secret of his political positions, which in part follow those of those who boo the Jewish Brigade at every demonstration on April 25 in Milan, confusing this association of partisan fighters with the State of Israel.

In 2020 it was the Jewish Community of Rome and its president, Ruth Dureghello, to denounce it with a complaint to the Public Prosecutor’s Office and to the Order of Journalists. At the center of the exhibit are the statements against Jews pronounced by Chef Rubio during a live broadcast on Radio Radio.

Liliana Segre’s online haters, from No Vax to political extremists

Since the pandemic broke out, Segre’s initial anti-Semitic haters have been joined by the no-vax haters, who have targeted her on several occasions. From when she served as a testimonial for the launch of the vaccination campaign, in January 2021, at the Fatebenefratelli hospital in Milan, until she recently took a stand against doctors who refuse to get vaccinated. Liliana Segre also on this health issue, as on that of the prevention of infections through vaccination, expressed herself with the clarity that everyone recognizes, with the same clear words with which she condemned the resurgence of anti-Semitism and racism.

Among the persecutors of Liliana Segre who point to her as a survivor of the Holocaust, those who do not forgive her the choice to dedicate her life to bearing witness to the horror of the racial laws and their consequences, finally the pro-Putin and pro- Russians opposed to solidarity with the attacked Ukrainian people. After Segre’s last speech, in the first session of the Senate after the election of Giorgia Meloni, other insults rained down on her from far-left and far-right political circles, which for opposite reasons criticized her words in defense of the Constitution and democratic values.

Evidently, that was the straw that broke the camel’s back. It was Segre herself, a month ago at Palazzo Marino, during a conference of the association of Jewish women, who announced: “For a long time I have been silent, now I am reporting”. In the family there is a lawyer, the son Luciano Bellipacia civil lawyer, who consulted his colleague Saponara, a criminal lawyer, with whom all the messages of hate and threats are being examined, to identify the authors and report them.