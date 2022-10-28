«The demonstration also has another profile, it takes place on October 28, the day on which the centenary of the so-called march on Rome occurs. A fatal date in Italian history, which marks the beginning of fascism, the greatest disaster in national history of the last century ». Senator Liliana Segre writes it in a text that will be read tomorrow at the opening of the peace demonstration promoted in Naples by the Campania Region. “Because commitment to peace, democracy and against fascism and totalitarianism must always go together, indispensable elements of a full civil conscience”, underlines the senator.