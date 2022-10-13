ROME. The chilling atmosphere of war hangs over us all, returned to Europe, with all its load of death and destruction. I join in Mattarella’s words. Peace is urgent and necessary, the way to rebuild it passes through the restoration of truth, of international law, of the freedom of the Ukrainian people. Today I am particularly excited in front of the role that fate reserves for me on this day. In October, the month in which there was the March on Rome, it’s my turn. The symbolic value of this casual circumstance is amplified in my mind because in my time school started in October and it is impossible for me not to feel a kind of vertigo, remembering that same little girl who in 1938, on a day like this, was forced from racial laws to leaving his elementary school desk empty. That same little girl is today even on the most prestigious bench in the Senate.

The Senate is a deeply renewed institution, not only in the people, not only because young people have also voted, but above all because the elected members are reduced to 200. The country looks at us, our responsibilities are great but at the same time the opportunities for lead by example. Not just doing our simple duty, serving the institutions and not our interests. Leave out the shouted politics that has contributed so much to increasing disaffection from the vote. It is necessary to interpret a high and noble policy that shows respect for the opponents. Be sincerely listening, expressing yourself with meekness.

The elections saw how it should be a lively competition. The people have decided, it is the essence of democracy. The majority has the right to govern; minorities have the task of opposing. The imperative is to preserve the institutions of the Republic, which are not owned by anyone but by everyone.

In Italy, the main anchor around which all this must manifest itself is the Constitution, which is not a piece of paper but a testament to one hundred thousand dead in a struggle that did not begin in 1943 but which sees Giacomo Matteotti as the leader. The Italian people have always shown great attachment to the Constitution. On every occasion, citizens have always chosen to defend it, because they felt defended by it. It too is perfectible. But if the energies that were spent to change the Constitution had instead been used to implement it, ours would be a more just and even happier country. The thought inevitably runs to article three, in which the constituent fathers and mothers decided to remove the obstacles of an economic and social nature that prevent the full development of the human person and participation in the organization of the country. It is not poetry and it is not utopia: it is the North Star that should guide us all, even with different programs.

The great nations find themselves in civil celebrations. Why should these be experienced as divisive rather than lived with a Republican spirit? April 25, May 1, June 2: even on this great one could be the value of the example, of new and perhaps unexpected gestures. Another area in which the assumption of common responsibility is desirable is the fight against the spread of the language of hatred in public debate, against the violence of prejudices and discrimination. I conclude with two wishes: I hope that the new legislature will see a concerted commitment by all the members of this assembly to keep the prestige of the Senate high, protect its prerogatives, reaffirm the centrality of Parliament in practice. A mortification of the role of the legislative power has been lamented for years. In my naivety as a mother of a family, I believe that it is necessary to stop the long series of errors of the past: we need a healthy and loyal institutional collaboration without taking anything away from the physiological differences, which at the same time guarantees certain times for voting. Finally, I hope that the whole Parliament will be able to put in place an extraordinary and very urgent commitment to respond to the cry of pain that comes from so many families. We will always have the EU at our side with its values ​​and the concrete solidarity of which it has shown itself capable. There is not a moment to lose. The clear signal must come from the institutions that no one will be left alone before fear and anger can reach anger levels.