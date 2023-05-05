Home » Lilys Osuna assumes as mayor of El Tigre after arrest of Paraqueima
On Thursday night, May 4, the Municipal Chamber of Simón Rodríguez municipality in extraordinary session, appointed councilor Lilys Osuna as alcaldesa in charge of replacing Ernesto Paraqueima.

«We assumed the position as established by law, it will be 90 days according to the regulation«; said the official who belongs to the Primero Venezuela party.

Until this Thursday, she served as president of the Municipal Chamber.

