Lim Young-woong accumulated fatigue before his first overseas concert…”My lips hurt from stomatitis”

▲ Lim Young-woong. (Source = KBS2 ‘My Little Hero’ capture)

Singer Lim Young-woong revealed how he was preparing for his first overseas concert.

On KBS 2TV’s ‘My Little Hero’, which aired on the 3rd, Lim Young-woong’s appearance on the day of the LA concert in the United States was drawn.

On this day, Lim Young-woong headed to the concert hall for rehearsal. Lim Young-woong checked the performance time and said, “It’s time for the neck to be completely relaxed. It would have been ambiguous if I had come three days earlier.”

Lim Young-woong, who entered the country 5 days earlier to adapt to the jet lag, said, “Every time I adjust to the jet lag, I want to say, ‘Athletes are great.’

He then complained of difficulties, saying, “My lips hurt so much. I have a mouth disease (stomatitis) that doesn’t get better. There are about two things on my tongue and then they disappear, but the ones inside my lips don’t go away.”

At the same time, he said, “I feel sad if I have stomatitis,” and said that it was like a medal, creating regret.

In particular, Lim Young-woong explained, “Because I pay attention to (diet), I naturally lose about 5kg more than usual when it comes to concerts. I lose weight while practicing and while adjusting food. I weigh about 74kg now, but when it comes time for concerts, I will enter the 60kg range.”

Meanwhile, the 3rd episode of ‘My Little Hero’ organized in 5 episodes will be broadcast at 9:25 pm on the 10th.